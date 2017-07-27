OPP, Six Nations police seek information on SUV linked to homicide case

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Provincial police and Six Nations police are asking the public for information about an SUV they say is linked to a homicide investigation.

Douglas Hill, 48, was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on the morning of June 24 and investigators have classified his disappearance as a homicide.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case, and a 35-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., has also been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

In a news release Thursday, investigators say they are looking to speak to witnesses who may have seen a dark-coloured Chevrolet or GMC SUV with dark tinted windows and possible front-end damage.

Police say the vehicle was seen in the area of Sutherland Road — also known as Chippewa Road or Side Road 8 of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation — on the day Hill disappeared.

Investigators say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have information on where the vehicle could have gone, adding that it could have travelled throughout the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Muncey, Ont., or Oneida First Nations.