Owner of spice shop in hot water in Quebec over English-only website

MONTREAL — The owner of a Montreal spice shop has drawn the ire of Quebec's language watchdog because of an English-only website.

Peter Bahlawanian, who owns a Los Angeles shop that has an outlet in Montreal, has been under pressure to translate the company's website into French.

He says he set up the site when he originally opened his Spice Station store in the United States in 2009 and has been serving his American clientele since then.

Two years later, he opened two shops in Montreal, gave his business a French name and translated the names of the 450 spices he carries.

One of the stores later closed.

This past June, the province's language watchdog advised Bahlawanian to translate the website into French, which he says would cost him $4,500.

Bahlawanian says he was given until July 17 to comply, but a spokesman for the watchdog says that's not a final deadline.