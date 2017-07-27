Quebecer wins a million in lottery for second time in nine years

QUEBEC — Jules Parent is one lucky man.

For the second time in nine years, the 69-year-old Quebecer has won $1 million playing the lottery.

Parent showed up at Loto-Quebec offices in Quebec City today to pick up a cheque for $1,222,069 after winning the jackpot playing the Crown of Egypt lottery online.

He won $1 million back in 2008 playing Lotto 6-49.

Parent said in an interview he enjoys playing, but is not a compulsive gambler, adding it's one of his favourite pastimes along with walking, fishing and hunting.