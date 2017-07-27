Woman facing charge in case of body found in farmer's field
A
A
Share via Email
WATERLOO, Ont. — A 29-year-old woman is facing a criminal charge related to a suspicious death near Cambridge, Ont.
The body of 32-year-old Christopher Deweese of Kitchener, Ont., was found in a farmer's field in North Dumfries Township earlier this month.
Waterloo regional police, who had previously released a picture of a shoe found near the body in the hopes of identifying the man, say they've determined he did not die in the location where he was found.
They say they've arrested a woman in connection with his death and charged her with one count of committing an indignity to a body.
The woman, whose name was not released, is due to appear in court later today.
Police say they're awaiting the results of toxicology tests on Deweese's body and say the investigation is ongoing.