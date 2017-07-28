Charlie Angus to miss Victoria NDP leadership debate due to family illness
OTTAWA — Ontario MP Charlie Angus says he will miss a leadership debate next week in Victoria due his sister's illness.
Angus says his sister has been moved into palliative care, adding her time is running short.
He says his sister supported him at his campaign launch in February and he must now be there to support her.
Angus is among four candidates in the race to replace Tom Mulcair.
Other contenders include Quebec MP Guy Caron, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh.
The Victoria debate is set for next Wednesday.
