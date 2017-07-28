Four men found in shipping container in Montreal released from detention

MONTREAL — Four men found in a shipping container at the Port of Montreal are being released from detention today as they await their refugee claim hearings.

Border agents in Montreal found the four men from Georgia as they searched a container in the port on July 20.

The men, aged between 30 and 40, were suffering from dehydration and authorities said they'd been in the container for some time.

Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada member Francois Milo says the men have valid passports and no criminal records.

He says they have been found eligible to make refugee claims and they don't seem to pose an undue flight risk.