Man in Brantford, Ont., allegedly exposes himself, threatens bystanders

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and threatening bystanders with a screwdriver.

They say officers went to a Brantford, Ont., apartment building late Thursday night to investigate a report of a man yelling at people outside the complex.

Investigators say when bystanders asked the man to leave, he allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.

It's alleged he then reached into his pocket, pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab the bystanders.

Police say a suspect was apprehended nearby by patrol officers.