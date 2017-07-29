Canadian Forces personnel who died during operations in Afghanistan

Some 158 Canadian Forces personnel died during Canada's operations in Afghanistan. Most occurred during combat in the country, but the official toll includes those who died elsewhere or from non-combat causes. Four civilians were also killed.

A memorial was unveiled on Saturday in Lacombe, Alta., the hometown of the last Canadian soldier to die during the mission. The dedication lists the names of all the soldiers who lost their lives.

2014

Jan. 17: Civilian contractors Martin Glazer and Peter McSheffrey are killed in an attack on a Kabul restaurant.

2011

Oct. 29: Master Cpl. Byron Greff of 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in Edmonton dies in the suicide bombing of a NATO bus in Kabul that kills 17 people.

June 25: Master Cpl. Francis Roy is found mortally wounded by fellow soldiers at a forward operating base in Kandahar city. Enemy action is ruled out. He was a member of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment.

May 27: Bombardier Karl Manning, 31, of Chicoutimi, Que., is found dead at a remote outpost in the Zangabad area of Panjwaii district. An investigation finds his death was not the result of enemy action and no foul play is suspected. Manning was nearing the end of an almost seven-month deployment with the 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment battle group.

March 27: Cpl. Yannick Scherrer, 24, of Montreal is killed by an improvised explosive device, or IED, during a foot patrol outside the village of Nakhonay. Scherrer was a member of 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, and was on his first tour of duty in Afghanistan.

2010

Dec. 18: Cpl. Steve Martin, 24, from 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, is killed by an IED while on foot patrol near a major road construction project in a volatile district of Kandahar.

Nov. 26: The Defence Department says Capt. Frank Paul, who died Feb. 10 of natural causes in Canada while on leave from Afghanistan, is considered to have been on duty and a member of the mission. He was with 28 Field Ambulance based in Ottawa and was the adjutant for the health services support unit of Joint Task Force Afghanistan.

Aug. 30: Cpl. Brian Pinksen, a reservist with 2nd Battalion of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment based in Corner Brook, N.L., dies in hospital in Germany from injuries sustained in an IED blast during an Aug. 22 patrol in Panjwaii district.

July 20: Sapper Brian Collier, 24, born in Toronto and raised in Bradford, Ont, is killed by an IED blast while on a foot patrol in the village of Nakhonay. Collier was a member of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment based at CFB Edmonton.

June 26: Master Cpl. Kristal Giesebrecht, 34, born in Wallaceburg, Ont., and Pte. Andrew Miller, 21, born in Sudbury, Ont., die when their vehicle hits an IED west of Kandahar city.

June 21: Sgt. James MacNeil, 28, of Glace Bay, N.S., is killed by an IED near the village of Nakhonay. He was based out of Petawawa with the 2 Combat Engineer Regiment.

June 6: Sgt. Martin Goudreault, 35, is killed by an IED in Panjwaii district. The native of Sudbury, Ont., was with Edmonton-based 1 Combat Engineer Regiment and in Afghanistan as part of 1st Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment Battle Group.

May 24: Trooper Larry Rudd, 26, of the Royal Canadian Dragoons based in Petawawa, Ont., dies after an IED detonate near the Panjwaii district village of Salavat while he was on a combat resupply patrol. He was from Brantford, Ont.

May 18: Col. Geoff Parker, 42, of the Royal Canadian Regiment and born and raised in Oakville, Ont., is killed in a car-bomb attack in Kabul. Parker was the highest-ranking soldier killed in Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

May 14: Pte. Kevin McKay, 24, of 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in Edmonton, is killed by an IED southwest of Kandahar city.

May 3: Petty Officer Craig Blake of Simcoe, Ont., dies after a roadside bomb detonates southwest of Kandahar city. The 37-year-old was a diver based in Shearwater, N.S.

April 11: Pte. Tyler William Todd, 26, dies in a powerful roadside bomb blast while on foot patrol southwest of Kandahar city. Todd was a member of 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in Edmonton.

March 20: Cpl. Darren James Fitzpatrick, dies in hospital from wounds sustained in an IED blast March 6 during a foot patrol west of Kandahar city. Fitzpatrick was a member of 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in Edmonton.

Feb. 12: Cpl. Joshua Caleb Baker dies in a training accident on a range near Kandahar city. He was a member of 4th Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based in Edmonton.

Jan. 16: Sgt. John Faught, 44, dies after stepping on an IED near the village of Nakhonay. He was a member of 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry based in Edmonton.

2009

Dec. 30: Sgt. George Miok, 28; Cpl. Zachery McCormack, 21 — both of Edmonton — Sgt. Kirk Taylor, 28, of Yarmouth, N.S., and Pte. Garrett Chidley, 21, of Cambridge, Ont., are killed when their armoured vehicle hits an IED in southern Kandahar city. Canadian journalist Michelle Lang, 34, also dies.

Dec. 23: Lt. Andrew Nuttall of 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry is killed when an IED detonates southwest of Kandahar city.

Oct. 30: Sapper Steven Marshall, 24, of 11 Field Squadron, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, based in Edmonton, is killed southwest of Kandahar city when his patrol strikes an IED.

Oct. 28: Lt. Justin Boyes, 26, of 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, is killed southwest of Kandahar city by an IED while leading a foot patrol.

Sept. 17: Pte. Jonathan Couturier, 23, of 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, based in Valcartier, Que, is killed southwest of Kandahar city in a roadside blast.

Sept. 13: Pte. Patrick Lormand, 21, of 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment is killed in a roadside IED southwest of Kandahar city.

Sept. 6: Maj. Yannick Pepin, 36, of Victoriaville, Que., and Cpl. Jean-Francois Drouin, 31, born in Quebec City, are killed by a roadside bomb southwest of Kandahar city. They were based in Valcartier, Que.

Aug. 1: Cpl. Christian Bobbitt, 23, and Sapper Matthieu Allard, 21, both based in Valcartier, Que., are killed by a roadside bomb in the Zhari district west of Kandahar city.

July 16: Pte. Sebastien Courcy, 26, is killed during an operation in Panjwaii district. Courcy was a member of 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, also known as the Van Doos, based in Valcartier, Que.

July 6: Master Cpl. Pat Audet, 38, of Montreal, and Cpl. Martin Joannette, 25, of St-Calixte, Que., die in Zabul province when their helicopter crashes on takeoff. Audet was with 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron; Joannette with 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment. Both were based at Valcartier, Que.

July 4: Master Cpl. Charles-Philippe Michaud, 28, of 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment dies in a Quebec City hospital from injuries sustained from a landmine while on foot patrol in Panjwaii district. Michaud was from Edmundston, N.B.

July 3: Cpl. Nick Bulger, 30, of 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, is killed by a roadside bomb in Kandahar province. Bulger was raised near Peterborough, Ont.

June 14: Cpl. Martin Dube, 35, a combat engineer of the 5e Regiment du genie de combat based at CFB Valcartier, is killed when a roadside bomb he was trying to defuse exploded.

June 8: Pte. Alexandre (Pelo) Peloquin, 20, is killed in a roadside bomb explosion during a foot patrol in Panjwaii district.

April 23: Maj. Michelle Mendes, 30, is found dead in an accommodation room at Kandahar Airfield. Mendes was an intelligence officer based in Ottawa.

April 13: Trooper Karine Blais, 21, is killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Shah Wali Kot district. Blais was just two weeks into her first tour of duty in the country.

March 20: Master Cpl. Scott Vernelli and Cpl. Tyler Crooks are killed in a blast in Zhari district; Trooper Jack Bouthillier and Trooper Corey Joseph Hayes, are killed two hours later in an explosion in the Shah Wali Kot district.

March 8: Trooper Marc Diab, 22, is killed in a roadside bomb explosion in the Shah Wali Kot district.

March 3: Warrant Officer Dennis Raymond Brown, Cpl. Dany Fortin and Cpl. Kenneth O'Quinn die when a massive explosive detonates near their armoured vehicle in Arghandab district.

Jan. 31: Sapper Sean Greenfield, 25, is killed when his armoured vehicle strikes a roadside bomb in the volatile Zhari district.

Jan. 6: Trooper Brian Richard Good is killed in an IED blast near his armoured vehicle in Shah Wali Kot district

2008

Dec. 27: Warrant Officer Gaetan Roberge and Sgt. Gregory John Kruse are killed by a roadside bomb during a security patrol in Panjwaii district.

Dec. 26: Pte. Michael Freeman is killed when his vehicle hits an IED in Zhari district.

Dec. 13: Cpl. Thomas James Hamilton, Pte. John Michael Roy Curwin and Pte. Justin Peter Jones, all members of 2nd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment based at CFB Gagetown, N.B., are killed in an explosion that hits their vehicle west of Kandahar city.

Dec. 5: Cpl. Mark Robert McLaren, Pte. Demetrios Diplaros and Warrant Officer Robert Wilson are killed in Arghandab district when their armoured vehicle rolls over an IED device. All three were members of 1st Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, based in Petawawa, Ont.

Sept. 7: Sgt. Prescott (Scott) Shipway of 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry based in Shilo, Man., is killed by a roadside bomb in Panjwaii district.

Sept. 3: Cpl. Andrew Grenon, Cpl. Mike Seggie and Pte. Chad Horn, all members of 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, are killed in an attack on their armoured vehicle in Zhari district.

Aug. 20: Sapper Stephan John Stock, Cpl. Dustin Wasden and Sgt. Shawn Eades are killed when an IED hits their vehicle in Zhari district. All three were with 12 Field Squadron, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment based in Edmonton.

Aug. 11: Master Cpl. Erin Doyle, based in Edmonton, is killed when insurgents attack a remote combat outpost in Panjwaii district.

Aug. 9: Master Cpl. Josh Roberts, an infantryman based in Shilo, Man., dies of injuries following a battle involving coalition forces, insurgents and security personnel from a civilian convoy in Zhari district.

July 18: Cpl. James Hayward Arnal, based at Shilo, Man., dies in a roadside explosion during a foot patrol in Panjwaii district.

July 6: Pte. Colin William Wilmot, a military medic based in Edmonton, dies in an explosion while on foot patrol in Panjwaii district.

July 4: Cpl. Brendan Anthony Downey, a military policeman based in Dundurn, Sask., is found dead in sleeping quarters in a secret base in the Arabian desert. A non-combat casualty.

June 7: Capt. Jonathan Sutherland Snyder of Penticton, B.C., and from 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry dies after falling into a well during a night patrol in Zhari district.

June 3: Capt. Richard Steve Leary, 32, of Brantford, Ont., from 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, is killed in a gun battle with insurgents in Panjwaii district.

May 6: Cpl. Michael Starker, 36, of Calgary and with 15 Field Ambulance Regiment based in Edmonton is killed in a gun battle with Taliban militants outside Kandahar.

April 4: Pte. Terry John Street, 24, of Hull, Que., from 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, is killed when his vehicle hits an IED in Panjwaii district.

March 16: Sgt. Jason Boyes, 32, of Napanee, Ont., and with 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry is killed by an explosion while on foot patrol in Panjwaii district.

March 11: Bombardier Jeremie Ouellet, 22, of Matane, Que., and with 1 Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery in Shilo, Man., is found dead at Kandahar Airfield. Military says death not related to combat.

March 2: Trooper Michael Yuki Hayakaze, 25, from Lord Strathcona's Horse in Edmonton is killed by roadside bomb in Mushan west of Kandahar city.

Jan. 23: Sapper Etienne Gonthier, 21, of St-Georges, Que., and serving with 5e Regiement du Genie de Combat, is killed when light armoured vehicle is hit by roadside bomb in Panjwaii district.

Jan. 15: Trooper Richard Renaud, 26, of Alma Que., a member of the 12e Regiment blinde du Canada, is killed when his light armoured vehicle is hit by a roadside bomb while on patrol in the Arghandab district.

Jan. 6: Warrant Officer Hani Massouh, 41, and Cpl. Eric Labbe, 31, of 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, are killed when their armoured vehicle rolls over in wet, rugged terrain southwest of Kandahar City.

2007

Dec. 30: Gunner Jonathan Dion, 27, with the 5th Regiment d'Artillerie legere du Canada, is killed when his vehicle hits a roadside bomb.

Nov. 17: Cpl. Nicolas Raymond Beauchamp of 5 Field Ambulance in Valcartier and Pte. Michel Levesque of the Royal 22e Regiment, are killed when their light armoured vehicle hits a roadside bomb.

Sept. 24: Cpl. Nathan Hornburg, 24, with the King's Own Calgary regiment, is killed by a mortar shell while trying to repair a Leopard tank.

Aug. 29: Maj. Raymond Ruckpaul dies from a gun shot inside a secure NATO compound in Kabul.

Aug. 22: Master Warrant Officer Mario Mercier and Master Cpl. Christian Duchesne are killed by a roadside bomb west of Kandahar city.

Aug. 19: Pte. Simon Longtin is killed by a roadside bomb west of Kandahar city.

July 4: Cpl. Cole Bartsch, Capt. Matthew Johnathan Dawe, Pte. Lane Watkins, Cpl. Jordan Anderson, Master Cpl. Colin Bason and Capt. Jefferson Francis are killed by a roadside bomb west of Kandahar city.

June 20: Sgt. Christos Karigiannis, Cpl. Stephen Frederick Bouzane and Pte. Joel Vincent Wiebe are killed by a roadside bomb west of Kandahar city.

June 11: Trooper Darryl Caswell is killed by a roadside bomb north of Kandahar city.

May 30: Master Cpl. Darrell Jason Priede is killed when a U.S. helicopter is reportedly shot down by the Taliban in Helmand province.

May 25: Cpl. Matthew McCully is killed by an IED in Zhari district.

April 18: Master Cpl. Anthony Klumpenhouwer, who served with elite special forces, dies after falling from a communications tower while conducting surveillance in Kandahar city. A subsequent investigation concluded Klumpenhouwer was knocked from the tower by a surge of electricity.

April 11: Master Cpl. Allan Stewart and Trooper Patrick James Pentland are killed when their light armoured vehicle strikes an IED.

April 8: Sgt. Donald Lucas, Cpl. Aaron E. Williams, Pte. Kevin Kennedy, Pte. David Greenslade, Cpl. Christopher Stannix and Cpl. Brent Poland are killed when their vehicle hits a roadside bomb.

March 6: Cpl. Kevin Megeney is killed in an accidental shooting at the NATO base in Kandahar.

2006

Nov. 27: Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Girouard and Cpl. Albert Storm are killed by suicide car bomber.

Oct. 14: Sgt. Darcy Tedford and Pte. Blake Williamson are killed in an ambush.

Oct. 7: Trooper Mark Andrew Wilson is killed by a roadside bomb.

Oct. 3: Sgt. Craig Gillam and Cpl. Robert Mitchell are killed in mortar and rocket attack.

Sept. 29: Pte. Josh Klukie is killed by an explosion in Panjwaii district while on foot patrol.

Sept. 18: Pte. David Byers, Cpl. Shane Keating, Cpl. Keith Morley and Cpl. Glen Arnold are killed in a suicide bicycle bomb attack while on foot patrol in Panjwaii district.

Sept. 4: Pte. Mark Graham is killed when two NATO planes accidentally strafe Canadian troops in Panjwaii district.

Sept. 3: Sgt. Shane Stachnik, Warrant Officer Frank Robert Mellish, Pte. William Cushley and Warrant Officer Richard Francis Nolan are killed in fighting in Panjwaii district.

Aug. 22: Cpl. David Braun is killed in a suicide attack.

Aug. 11: Cpl. Andrew Eykelenboom is killed in a suicide attack.

Aug. 9: Master Cpl. Jeffrey Walsh is killed by apparent accidental discharge of rifle.

Aug. 5: Master Cpl. Raymond Arndt is killed when his G-Wagon patrol vehicle collides with a truck.

Aug. 3: Cpl. Christopher Reid is killed by a roadside bomb. Sgt. Vaughan Ingram, Cpl. Bryce Keller and Pte. Kevin Dallaire are killed in a rocket-propelled grenade attack.

July 22: Cpl. Francisco Gomez and Cpl. Jason Warren are killed when a car packed with explosives rams their armoured vehicle.

July 9: Cpl. Anthony Boneca is killed in a firefight.

May 17: Capt. Nichola Goddard is killed in a Taliban ambush.

April 22: Cpl. Matthew Dinning, Bombardier Myles Mansell, Lt. William Turner and Cpl. Randy Payne are killed when their G-Wagon is destroyed by a roadside bomb.

March 29: Pte. Robert Costall killed in a firefight with the Taliban.

March 2: Cpl. Paul Davis and Master Cpl. Timothy Wilson are killed when their armoured vehicle runs off the road.

Jan. 15: Glyn Berry, British-born Canadian diplomat, is killed in a suicide bombing.

2005

Nov. 24: Pte. Braun Woodfield is killed when his armoured vehicle rolls over.

2004

Jan. 27: Cpl. Jamie Murphy is killed in a suicide bombing while on patrol.

2003

Oct. 2: Sgt. Robert Short and Cpl. Robbie Beerenfenger are killed in a roadside bombing.

2002