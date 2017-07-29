Fight in Bolton leaves man dead, police search for three suspects
BOLTON, Ont. — Police are searching for three suspects after a fight in Bolton, Ont., left a man dead early Saturday morning.
The Ontario Provincial Police was called to Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive at around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
A wounded man was taken to hospital from the scene, but later died.
Police say the victim and four others - two men and two women - had been involved in a fight.
One man has been arrested.
