Northern New Brunswick forest fire forces evacuations

MISCOU ISLAND, N.B. — About 25 people in northern New Brunswick have been forced to leave their homes because of a forest fire.

New Brunswick's fire prevention officer says the fire on Miscou Island is out of control and appears to have grown to 90 hectares as of late Sunday afternoon.

Roger Collet says water bombers and dozens of fire crew are fighting the blaze on the island.

Collet says the fire has been burning since 4 p.m. Saturday and the rate of growth appears to have slowed.

He says approximately 20 homes have been evacuated and there has been one report of minor property damage.

The entire province is under a fire ban.