Alberta moves problem grizzly bear from outside Banff area to remote park

BANFF, Alta. — A feisty female grizzly known as Bear 148 has been moved far away from the popular Bow Valley area west of Calgary to protect public safety.

The province says the bear was tranquilized and relocated from her home range in and around Banff National Park to a remote area of northwestern Alberta.

The decision to move the bear was made after she came within one metre of a jogger on Thursday near Canmore.

Bear 148 has gotten close to people dozens of times since she was born 6 1/2 years ago.

This summer the bear strayed onto a rugby field during a practice, charged a person walking with a stroller and chased dogs out for a walk with their owners.