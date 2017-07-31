Coderre satisfied with Montreal's first Formula E race, which he says drew 45,000

MONTREAL — The mayor of Montreal is expressing satisfaction with the city's first-ever Formula E race, which he says drew 45,000 spectators to the downtown core during the weekend.

Denis Coderre is also defending the $4 million-$6 million he says it cost to stage the event.

He says the money was not an expense, but an investment, with the race set to return in 2018 and 2019.

The race was heavily criticized by many local residents as streets were blocked to set up the 2.75-kilometre track at the eastern end of downtown.

Coderre points out that discussions were held with them for several months and that the vast majority were happy with the way they were dealt with.