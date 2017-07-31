Family glad RCMP reviewing Regina police, but not confident in justice system

REGINA — The aunt of a woman who died after falling down a hotel laundry chute says she's grateful that RCMP are reviewing the Regina police department's investigation of the death.

But Delores Stevenson says she doesn't have a lot of confidence in the justice system or in police investigating police.

Stevenson's niece, Nadine Machiskinic was found at the bottom of the laundry chute at Regina's Delta Hotel in January 2015, but the jury at a coroner's inquest could not determine the cause of her death.

Stevenson says there's been a lack of communication with Regina police, adding that she learned about the review from the RCMP.

She says it's very hard to have faith when the relationship is broken and there's no trust or confidence in the justice system.