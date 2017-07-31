Homes remain evacuated after forest fire in northeast New Brunswick

MISCOU ISLAND, N.B. — New Brunswick's fire prevention officer says crews have knocked down a large forest fire on Miscou Island in the province's northeast, but 25 people who fled the flames can't return to their homes just yet.

Roger Collet says that by mid-morning Monday the fire was still listed as out-of-control, but he expected that to be updated to contained later in the day.

The fire, which started Saturday afternoon, has consumed about eight hectares.

Collet says no homes were burned, but a small shed or garage was lost.

Water bombers were used over the weekend, but Collet says he expects ground crews to complete the work.

About 20 homes were evacuated and Collet says people were allowed back in just to gather belongings.