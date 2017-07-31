How Paris turned cesspools into swimming pools

Paris opened the canal at La Villette for swimming for the first time in decades this month, a move proving incredibly popular. People are lining up to take a dip in the once polluted waters.



The French newspaper, La Croix, reported the new swimming park features three pools, showers and toilets and city officials expect 75,000 people to take a dip in the city this summer.



The project has run smoothly so far, except for a brief closure last week when bacteria levels were too high after heavy rainfall, The Guardian reported.



Cleaning up the waters at La Villette took several years. This is how Paris did it.

Drain It: The new swimming area at La Villette is actually a freshwater canal – that means the city was able to drain the section and clean the bottom before putting in any additional water-quality measures.

Filter It: Plastic cubes are placed along the bottom of the canal to ensure swimmers do not touch the mud and a filtration system blocks solid waste and fish from entering the swimming area.

Monitor It: Officials test the water daily and have a warning system in place to detect when there is too much rain and contaminated water from the streets and sewers could flow into the canal.

Copy It: Paris has big plans for the Seine, the river that cuts across the city. Local officials want to hold Olympic events in the river and consider La Villette a trial run in reclaiming the city’s waterways for swimmers.