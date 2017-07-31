Prince Edward Island man fined $575 for leaving his dog alone in vehicle

SOURIS, P.E.I. — A P.E.I. man was fined $575 for leaving his dog in a vehicle for over an hour during a weekend festival.

RCMP say officers were called to the parking lot of the Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival in Souris on Sunday, where they freed the dog, who was beginning to show signs of distress.

They say the dog immediately left the vehicle once it was able to.

The dog's owner eventually returned to the vehicle and was fined under the province's new Animal Welfare Act.

The Mounties say the Souris-area man was also given a court date in case he wants to dispute the fine.