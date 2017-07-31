Seven stories in the news for today, July 31

Seven stories in the news for Monday, July 31

———

PM, B.C. PREMIER TO TOUR WILDFIRE DAMAGE

Justin Trudeau will see for himself today what hundreds of wildfires have done to B.C.. The prime minister is heading to Williams Lake with Premier John Horgan and several federal cabinet ministers. About 10,000 people fled Williams Lake more than two weeks ago when fires threatened to cut off access to vital highways. The residents began returning home last week but some 6,000 others are still waiting for evacuation orders to be lifted as 150 wildfires continue to burn.

———

FEDS RARLEY MATCH DONATIONS FOR DISASTERS AT HOME

Prime Minister Trudeau is urging people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross to help British Columbians affected by wildfires, and he made a similar appeal for Ontario and Quebec flood victims earlier this year. Ottawa, however, has been reluctant to pony up matching funds. It's had matching contribution programs for several international events since 2004, but it's only done it once for a Canadian natural disaster — last year's huge wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta.

———

HEALTH WORKERS CALL TORONTO DRUG DEATHS A CRISIS

A rash of drug overdose deaths in Toronto is being called unusual by police and has generated the kind of publicity that's all too familiar to residents in Vancouver. The deaths of four people and more than 20 reported overdoses in downtown Toronto between Thursday and Sunday prompted police to issue a public alert. Investigators say they suspect that some, or possibly all of the deaths, were due to heroin laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.

———

NO END IN SIGHT TO PEARSON GROUND CREWS STRIKE

There were widely differing accounts Sunday of how Canada's busiest airport coped with the ongoing strike by 700 ground workers. Swissport, which employs the strikers at Toronto's Pearson airport, said there were no major problems Sunday. But the Teamsters, which represents the strikers, said it had received reports of baggage backlogs and also some flight delays. The workers walked out on Thursday, and there's still no indication when talks to resolve the dispute might resume.

———

TWO MORE RIGHT WHALE CARCASSES FOUND IN N.L.

Two more dead whales have washed ashore on Newfoundland's west coast. The federal fisheries department says the discoveries bring the total of confirmed North Atlantic right whale deaths to at least nine. Scientists are working to confirm the identities of the whales and learn more about the causes of death. North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with their total population believed to be just 525.

———

ANTICIPATION BUILDS OVER QUEBEC OIL AND GAS RULES

Opponents of oil and gas development in Quebec say they're prepared to ramp up their fight amid expectations the province could release new regulations on resource extraction in the coming weeks. At the end of last year, Quebec passed legislation to enable production of oil and natural gas. In May, Natural Resources Minister Pierre Arcand said rules governing that activity would be released a month later and since then, both industry and opponents have been eagerly waiting for them.

———

INTEREST GROWING IN PLANNED N.S. LNG FACILITY

A Nova Scotia company looking to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada's East Coast says it's seeing an uptick in interest since an LNG megaproject slated for the West Coast was scrapped last week. Paul MacLean with Bear Head LNG Corp., a subsidiary of Australia-based Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd., says after more than a year of wooing western Canadian shale gas producers, the Nova Scotia project is getting attention.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and BC Premier John Horgan hold media availability