Various events mark 10th anniversary of Cedrika Provencher's disappearance

MONTREAL — It's 10 years to the day since the disappearance of young Quebec girl Cedrika Provencher, whose remains were finally found in December 2015.

Various events are planned in her hometown of Trois-Rivieres today to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

One of them was an announcement by Cedrika's grandfather about the creation of a new non-profit research centre aimed at preventing child abduction.

Henri Provencher told a news conference today the centre will foster innovation and new tools to prevent child kidnappings.

According to RCMP statistics, abductions by strangers remain quite rare.