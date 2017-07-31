Wynne to shuffle cabinet as Glen Murray leaves environment, sources say

TORONTO — Sources say Premier Kathleen Wynne will be announcing a mini cabinet shuffle this morning, triggered by the departure of her environment minister.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that Environment Minister Glen Murray is leaving his cabinet position and will resign his Toronto Centre seat in a few weeks.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as Murray had previously indicated he would run again in next year's election.

Murray has been a fierce defender of his environmental positions and under his tenure the ministry implemented an ambitious cap-and-trade program aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A former mayor of Winnipeg, Murray was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 2007 and served as minister of research and innovation and minister of training, colleges and universities under then-premier Dalton McGuinty.