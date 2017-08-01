Alberta RCMP issue arrest warrant, lay charges after injured dog leashed to car

STRATHMORE, Alta. — Alberta RCMP have laid charges against a man and a woman after a critically injured dog was found tied to a car last month.

RCMP say the dog, believed to be a border collie cross, had injuries consistent with having been dragged and had to be euthanized.

Melinda Harris, who is 40 from Calgary, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for True Underwood, who is 20, and is also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Police received a call July 2 about a car dragging a dog on a leash — RCMP later found the injured dog leashed to the car in a field.