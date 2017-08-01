News / Canada

Bernier, O'Leary raised more money than Scheer in Conservative race

Andrew Scheer, the new Conservative party leader, raised about $261,000, compared to $383,000 for Kevin O'Leary and $426,000 for Maxime Bernier.

Andrew Scheer, right, is congratulated by Maxime Bernier after being elected the new leader of the federal Conservative party on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Bernier lost the Conservative leadership race, but he remained the top fundraiser right to the end.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

OTTAWA — Maxime Bernier lost the Conservative leadership race, but he remained the top fundraiser right to the end.

Newly released figures from Elections Canada show the Quebec MP raised more than $426,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

Kevin O'Leary, the celebrity businessman who withdrew from the race a month before the finish line, raised about $383,000 over the same period.

Andrew Scheer, who was elected Conservative party leader May 27 after 13 ballots, raised about $261,000.

The data shows that people gave nearly $1.9 million to all Conservative leadership contestants between April 1 and June 30.

That is only about 41 per cent of the amount raised in the previous quarter, but the time period includes more than a month after the contest was over.

