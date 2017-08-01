Five stories in the news for today, Aug. 1

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Aug. 1

———

PM TRUDEAU TO MEET WITH VANCOUVER MAYOR

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson today, with their differing views on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion likely to be on the agenda. Ottawa approved the $7.4-billion expansion last November despite Robertson's staunch opposition to the project. The opioid epidemic and Vancouver's affordable-housing crisis are also likely topics on the agenda.

———

PM THANKS CREWS FOR EFFORTS FIGHTING B.C. WILDFIRES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showered firefighters and other first responders with praise and gratitude yesterday after taking a helicopter tour of British Columbia's charred landscape yesterday. About 6,000 people remained displaced by the nearly 150 fires that are still burning across B.C. Trudeau pledged that Ottawa will help with recovery efforts.

———

B.C. GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW REAL ESTATE MEASURES

The British Columbia government is reviewing the foreign buyers' tax in the Vancouver area and the interest-free loan program to first-time homebuyers. Housing Minister Selina Robinson says she and Finance Minister Carole James want to see if the measures have been effective in improving affordability. Robinson says they will examine transaction data to decide whether such measures should be kept, revised or scrapped.

———

CBC TO REVEAL NEW HOSTS FOR 'THE NATIONAL'

CBC will usher in a new era of "The National" later today. The broadcaster is set to unveil the new hosts of its flagship news program at a 1 p.m. ET news conference. Peter Mansbridge stepped down from his role as anchor and chief correspondent last month after nearly three decades with the program. The broadcaster also plans to retool the format of its nightly news broadcast when it relaunches in mid-October.

———

COURT BATTLE LOOMS OVER MANITOBA LICENSE PLATE

A "Star Trek" fan who had to give up a personalized licence plate says the Manitoba government is acting like a villain on the science fiction series. Nick Troller is heading to court on Aug. 16 to try to regain his licence plate that reads "ASIMIL8." It was confiscated in April after two Indigenous people complained the word "assimilate'' is offensive because of the long history of government assimilation policies. But Troller says his plate refers to the catchphrase "you will be assimilated'" that is used on "Star Trek: The Next Generation'' by aliens called the Borg.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Air Canada, WestJet, Saputo, Thomson Reuters, Cara Operations and Centerra Gold are among the companies reporting results today.

— Jason Kenney, who is running for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, is scheduled to make an announcement in Calgary.