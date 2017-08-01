Former Sault Ste. Marie fire chief charged with fraud, breach of trust

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., fire department says its former chief is facing charges that include fraud and breach of trust.

The fire department's new chief, Peter Johnson, says the charges have been laid against 58-year-old Michael Figliola.

Figliola's employment with the city's fire department ended on May 8, according to a news release from the city.

Ontario provincial police say they were asked by the Sault Ste. Marie police department in December last year to launch an investigation into Figliola.

They say Figliola has been charged with fraud, breach of trust, and uttering a forged document.