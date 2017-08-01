Study suggests anglophone Montrealers drink more excessively than francophones

MONTREAL — A new poll suggests the binge-drinking habits of Montrealers are firmly divided along linguistic lines.

The survey commissioned for Educ'alcool by polling firm CROP indicates English-speaking Montrealers are more likely to drink to excess than their francophone counterparts, with allophones consuming even less alcohol.

The results unveiled today suggest that nearly half of the anglophones surveyed admitted to binge drinking in the past year, while about 15 per cent admitted to driving while drunk.

Educ'alcool had commissioned a study in 2015 that demonstrated stark differences between the communities.

Director general Hubert Sacy says by tripling the number of those surveyed this year has revealed three very distinct groups when it comes to drinking habits.

Sacy said in a statement that what is of deep concern is a lack of police checkpoints for alcohol in the Montreal-area.