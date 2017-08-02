Federal NDP hopefuls target British Columbia as fertile ground for growth

OTTAWA — Federal NDP leadership hopefuls will make a critical pitch tonight to supporters in British Columbia — a province where party members are finding renewed hope after the swearing-in of NDP Premier John Horgan.

Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron will go head-to-head in Victoria, though Ontario MP Charlie Angus is unable to attend the event due to a serious illness in his family.

The debate comes at a key time for all of the candidates as they strive to sign up as many party members as possible before a registration cutoff on Aug. 17.

The location for the event — decided before the outcome of the recent provincial election — is also significant for all contenders who see B.C. as fertile ground for the party.

The New Democrats hope the provincial success will encourage members disappointed by 2015 federal results.