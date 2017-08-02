Hells Angels no longer vendors at Quebec agricultural fair, management confirms

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Que. — The management of a Quebec agricultural fair is admitting it made a mistake in allowing a group associated with the Hells Angels to sell products at the site.

Fair director Francois Brouillard says the "Support 81 Montreal" group has left the Saint-Hyacinthe exposition at the request of management.

The number 81 refers to the position of the letters H and A in the alphabet.

The group had been operating a kiosk that sold clothing and other merchandise, much of it in the motorcyle gang's signature red and white.

Brouillard had originally defended the group's presence at the site and pointed out it wasn't doing anything illegal.

But he said today that management changed its mind after seeing the public's reaction and realizing the extent of the vendors' ties to the gang.