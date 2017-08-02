Key figures on the federal NDP as the party looks to name its next leader
OTTAWA — Federal NDP leadership hopefuls are debating each other in Victoria on Wednesday. Here's a look at some key figures the contenders need to be mindful of:
—$5.5 million: amount of debt carried by the party, according to 2016 financial figures.
—$353,944: amount raised by leadership candidate and Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh in the second quarter of 2017.
—$123,574: amount raised by Ontario MP Charlie Angus in the second quarter.
—$70,124: amount raised by Manitoba MP Niki Ashton in the second quarter.
—$46,970: amount raised by Quebec MP Guy Caron in the second quarter.
—45,000: number of rank-and-file party members at the end of 2016.
—80,000: approximate number of members when the 2012 leadership race began.
—120,000: number of party members at the end of 2012 leadership race that resulted in Tom Mulcair's leadership.
