One dead, two hurt in fatal collision in grocery store parking lot

CALGARY — One man is dead and two others are injured following a high-speed collision in the parking lot of a Calgary grocery store.

A pickup truck collided with a smaller car near a Real Canadian Superstore on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was killed and his female passenger, also in her 20s, was seriously injured.

Officials with Trevi Pools and Spa say the 39-year-old driver of the pickup, one of their employees, suffered a seizure before the collision.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Sgt. Colin Foster says Calgary police are looking for witnesses to the crash.

“Today’s accident was an unfortunate and unexpected tragedy," says a statement issued by the company. "Trevi is doing everything it can to help assist police with the investigation of today’s unfortunate event. The entire team at Trevi extend our deepest sympathies to the victim, as well as the families and friends affected by this tragic loss."

Police say given the proximity to a busy shopping area, the tragedy could have been even worse.

“We could’ve had kids in the way, we could’ve had pedestrians walking across the roadway, there could’ve been a lot of things that could’ve happened,” Foster says.