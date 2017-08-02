RCMP need training to challenge assumptions about Inuit intoxication: inquest

BAKER LAKE, Nunavut — A Nunavut coroner's inquest recommends training for RCMP and civilian jail guards to challenge assumptions about intoxication and alcohol use in Inuit communities.

The report into the October 2012 death of Paul Kayuryuk says police assumed he was drunk when he was found at a landfill at Baker Lake.

RCMP placed him in a cell, but guards became concerned and sent him for a medical check, which determined he was suffering from a serious stroke.

Relatives told nursing staff that he also had diabetes as he was sent by air ambulance to a Winnipeg hospital for treatment.

He died from complications from the stroke two weeks later.