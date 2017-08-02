The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, Aug. 2

CENSUS 2016: SINGLE, SAME-SEX AND CHILDLESS: Couples without kids are outpacing their procreating counterparts, same-sex relationships are blossoming, multiple generations are living under the same roof and more people than ever are living alone, Statistics Canada revealed Wednesday as the 2016 census showcased more seismic changes in the way Canadians are living their lives. Of the 14.1 million households in Canada in 2016, 28.2 per cent comprised only a single person — the highest proportion of single-person households ever recorded and the most common living arrangement captured in the 2016 count, a first for the country. Outside of the United States and the United Kingdom, the percentage of one-person homes in Canada is not especially high, but it does illustrate the legacy of an aging population, the members of which are living longer than ever and are more likely to be widowed. Childless couples grew in number at a faster rate over the last five years than couples with at least one child, leaving the latter group at 51.1 per cent of the population, the lowest level ever recorded. Today, about 12 per cent of all same-sex couples are living with children, be they biological offspring, adopted or members of a stepfamily. In raw numbers, there were 10,020 children aged 14 and under living with 8,770 same-sex couple parents on census day last year.

CENSUS REVEALS MORE ANGLOPHONES IN QUEBEC: Quebec's English-speaking community has grown more in the past five years than during any census period over the last four decades, says the executive vice-president of the Association for Canadian Studies. Census data from 2016 that was released Wednesday shows the percentage of Quebecers whose first official language spoken is English increased to 14.4 per cent from 13.5 per cent between 2011 and 2016. While immigration data from the census has not yet been released, Jack Jedwab said the increase in Quebec's anglophone population is likely due to more immigration as well as fewer people leaving the province for other parts of Canada. English as a mother tongue increased in Quebec to 9.6 per cent last year from nine per cent in 2011, while English as a language spoken at home rose to 19.8 per cent from 18.3 per cent over the same period. First official language is defined by Statistics Canada as a citizen's primary language between English and French. The agency defines mother tongue as a citizen's first language learned at home in childhood and still understood by the individual.

CAROLINE MULRONEY SEEKS TO RUN AS ONTARIO PC: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney's daughter is seeking to run for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in next year's provincial election, adding some potential star power to a party looking to unseat an unpopular government. Caroline Mulroney, the vice-president of an investment firm, announced on social media Wednesday that she will seek the nomination in York-Simcoe, north of the Toronto area. The riding has been held since 1995 by Progressive Conservative Julia Munro, who is retiring. Munro tweeted Wednesday that Mulroney has her full support. In an announcement on Facebook, accompanied by a YouTube video, Mulroney said that as a working mother of four she knows change is needed in Ontario so people can thrive. Party leader Patrick Brown wrote on Twitter that he is "thrilled to see such exceptional individuals like (Mulroney) step up to seek a nomination" for the party. The meeting where Mulroney will learn if she has secured the nomination to run in York-Simcoe is set for Sept. 10. The provincial election will be held in June 2018.

PERSONAL DATA AT STAKE IN NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS: The personal information of Canadians will be on the negotiating table along with auto parts and labour standards when North American free trade talks begin this month. The United States has served notice it wants an end to measures that restrict cross-border data flows, or require the use or installation of local computing facilities. It is among the many American goals for the coming NAFTA renegotiation spelled out by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Privacy advocates say that means trouble for Canada's ability to shield sensitive information such as health data from the prying eyes of foreign agencies by storing it in computer servers on Canadian soil. The U.S. proposal runs counter to public-sector privacy laws in British Columbia and Nova Scotia that require domestic data storage. The B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association is urging Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to ensure legislation already on the books is not undermined by the NAFTA negotiations.

LIBERALS TAP AMBROSE FOR NAFTA ADVICE: While Liberals and Conservatives trade accusations that they're hurting Canada's position in the imminent renegotiation of NAFTA, the Trudeau government has tapped the Tories' former interim leader, Rona Ambrose, to help advise on the trilateral trade deal. Ambrose is one of 13 members of a newly created advisory council on the North American Free Trade Agreement, announced Wednesday by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. Other members include James Moore, a former minister in the previous Conservative government, and Brian Topp, a veteran NDP strategist, one-time NDP leadership contender and former chief of staff to Alberta's NDP premier, Rachel Notley. The membership is designed to demonstrate that the government is taking a unified, non-partisan, Team Canada approach to the negotiations, which are set to start Aug. 16. The council also includes representatives of various groups that have the most at stake in the negotiations, among them, Canadian Labour Congress president Hassan Yussuff; Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of automotive parts manufacturer Linamar Corp., and Marcel Groleau, president of Quebec's union of agricultural producers.

VANCOUVER'S BENCHMARK HOUSE PRICE CRACKS $1M: The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typical price of a home in Metro Vancouver has surpassed $1 million. The board says the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in the area is currently $1,019,400, up 8.7 per cent from July 2016. The benchmark price for detached properties in the area is about $1.612 million, for attached properties $763,700 and for apartments $616,600. While home prices jumped, there were more listings and fewer sales in Metro Vancouver last month. The board says there were 2,960 residential property sales in the region — down 8.2 per cent from a year ago — and 5,256 properties were newly listed for sale last month. That brought the total number of properties above 9,000 for the first time this year. Wednesday also marks the one-year anniversary since the province's former Liberal government imposed a 15 per cent foreign buyers' tax, aimed at cooling the hot housing market. The new NDP government has said it's reviewing whether the tax and other measures were effective.

TRIAL SET IN FATAL SASKATCHEWAN FARM SHOOTING: A trial date has been set for a Saskatchewan farmer accused of fatally shooting an Indigenous man. Gerald Stanley's second-degree murder trial in the death of Colten Boushie will take place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15 in Battleford, Sask. Stanley has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail. Details from a preliminary hearing in April are under a publication ban, however it is known that Boushie was shot and killed last August while riding in an SUV that went onto a farm near Biggar, Sask. Boushie's family has launched a petition calling for a new Crown prosecutor and an out-of-province lead investigator for the case, saying they believe people from outside the province would be less biased. Boushie's killing ignited racial tension in Saskatchewan and there have been rallies outside court when Stanley made previous appearances.

NUMBER OF DEAD RIGHT WHALES RISES TO 10: Yet another endangered North Atlantic right whale has been found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence — the tenth since June 7. The federal Department of Fisheries said on Twitter that the "unprecedented number of right whale deaths is very concerning." The most recent find was reported Tuesday from the west coast of Newfoundland, though it remains unclear when the whale was first spotted. North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with an estimated number of just over 500. Jerry Conway of the Canadian Whale Institute in Campobello, N.B., said the deaths are disastrous for an already vulnerable species. Fisheries officials say four of the carcasses were found off Newfoundland's west coast. They were discovered near Chimney Cove south of Trout River, Cape Ray in the Port Aux Basques region, Cedar Cove near Lark Harbour and one south of the River of Ponds. Necropsies, akin to animal autopsies, are underway on samples taken from the badly decomposed remains to help confirm causes of death, it said.

RBI PLANS TO EXPAND TIM HORTONS TO SPAIN: Tim Hortons plans to expand to Spain, its fourth venture abroad in recent months, as it tries to overcome lagging sales and an internal revolt from disgruntled franchisees in Canada. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of the coffee-and-doughnut chain, said Wednesday it has signed a deal with a joint venture partner to set up shop in one of the largest cafe markets in Europe. Chief financial officer Josh Kobza said Spain provides an intriguing opportunity for RBI in its quest to be a dominant player in the global coffee industry following forays into Mexico, Britain and the Philippines. The announcement coincided with RBI's results that showed same-store sales at Tim Hortons, an important metric in retail measuring sales at locations open for at least a year, fell for the second consecutive quarter. They were down 0.8 per cent from a year ago, driven by falling sales in Canada of baked goods and lunch items, a sign that the Tim Hortons brand may be losing its appeal in the country where it was made famous.

