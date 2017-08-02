With spike in asylum seekers, Montreal's Olympic Stadium to be used as shelter

Montreal's Olympic Stadium will be housing asylum seekers after a spike in the number of people crossing at the United States border in recent months.

The stadium is being transformed into a refugee housing centre to deal with the influx.

According to recent federal government data, including preliminary figures for June, there was a "pronounced shift" in the number of people crossing at the Quebec-U.S. border.

Francine Dupuis, who oversees a government-funded program to help seekers get on their feet, tells Radio-Canada the numbers are unprecedented.

Volunteers from the Quebec Red Cross are helping set up the cavernous facility for a temporary stay with cots in the rotunda.