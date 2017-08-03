Activist groups sue federal Environment Minister over Volkswagen diesel scandal

OTTAWA— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is facing legal action from several environmental groups who accuse the government of dragging its heels on investigating Volkswagen for duping Canadians with diesel engines.

Volkswagen pleaded guilty in the U.S. in March after software was found in certain diesel vehicles that made it appear as though the cars were producing fewer emissions than they really were.

In fact, under normal conditions the cars emitted 35 times Canada’s legal limit on nitrogen oxides, which have adverse effects on human health and contribute to climate change.

About 105,000 of the rigged vehicles were sold in Canada, and Volkswagen has a court-certified settlement program underway to buy back and compensate Canadians who owned or leased the cars.

A statement from McKenna says her department is investigating and will take action if necessary, but that investigation is nearly two years old — and two groups, Environmental Defence and the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, are tired of waiting.

Amir Attaran, a lawyer with the Ecojustice environmental law clinic at the University of Ottawa who represents the individuals who filed the suit, said without launching investigations under Section 17 of the act, the government doesn't have to update anyone on what it is doing to investigate.

He said it has been nearly two years since the issue was first made public and Environment Canada launched its investigation. It has been almost six months since the company pleaded guilty in the U.S. and agreed that it wouldn't deny wrongdoing in other countries as part of that plea. With all this, it doesn't make sense that Canada hasn't been able to complete its investigation and file charges here.

Ontario NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada doesn't take this kind of situation seriously enough and urged McKenna to act as soon as possible.

Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, said his organization heard informally from the government that almost two years after the department began investigating there wasn't a lot of confidence Canada could do anything about the Volkswagen violations.

He said if the government doesn't act when there is a "violation of environmental law at this scale" and an admission of guilt in the United States regarding the same cars, it sends a horrible message.

"It basically puts a mark on Canada as a place to get away with dumping your crap into the environment and nothing will be done about it," said Gray.