Arrest made in robbery of elderly woman at Ontario ATM

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police in York Region north of Toronto have arrested a 35-year-old Sudbury, Ont., man in connection with the violent robbery of an elderly woman at an ATM machine on July 31.

Video released by police shows the 81-year-old woman withdrawing cash from the machine in Aurora, Ont., and once the transaction is complete, a man tried to grab her money.

The woman resisted, she was shoved to the floor, and the man grabbed her cash and ran away.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the they received a large number of tips from the public and made an arrest on Wednesday night at a residence in Aurora.