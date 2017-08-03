New Brunswick government orders forestry restrictions due to fire risk

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is bone dry, and the government is restricting forestry operations because of the fire risk.

Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet says the forest fire hazard in the province is the highest in 20 years.

He has issued a ministerial order under the Forest Fires Act to limit forestry operations.

The restrictions include no harvesting, forwarding, site preparation or pre-commercial thinning between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. for all operations with two or more people or operations using mechanical equipment.

Doucet says a number of companies had already voluntarily adopted the measures this week.

A total of 98 forest fires have burned almost 124 hectares of forest so far this year.