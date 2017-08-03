Police searching for man who allegedly stole $1 million in romance scam

Toronto police are hunting for an alleged romance scammer accused of swindling three women out of over $1 million U.S. in just six months.

Police allege the 46-year-old Markham man, who may have fled to the Philippines, contacted his victims over dating websites from September 2016 to last February.

Police say he tricked the three women into thinking that he was a wealthy man who'd fallen victim to unforseen complications abroad.

The three victims then wired over $1 million to a business account used by the suspect.