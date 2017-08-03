Police seek international victims of 65-year-old man who posed online as boy

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police are looking for victims of a 65-year-old Newfoundland man who posed as a teenage boy and exploited children online.

The RCMP says the Deer Lake man was convicted of possessing child pornography and child luring, and had been exploiting children online from November of 2015 until June of 2016.

They say possible victims are between the ages of 10 and 15, may be unaware they have been victimized, and could be in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Officers say the man contacted children through social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Skype.

They say he used various user names, including Ammon Charlebois, and had several different email addresses.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children to see if they may have had contact with anyone with that name.

"It may be difficult for victims and/or their families to come forward however, any additional information is very important to the investigation and could help prevent similar crimes by online predators," police said in a release.