Suspect in domestic assault hit and killed by semi on Alberta highway

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A man who was a suspect in a domestic assault has been struck and killed by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Queen Elizabeth II highway north of Airdrie, Alta.

A collision analyst has examined the scene of the crash and it is believed the 46-year-old man pulled over, exited his vehicle and walked into the driving lane where he was hit by the truck.

Police say a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital earlier in the day from a home in Calgary.

The woman’s husband left the scene and a search was conducted by police but he was not located at that time.