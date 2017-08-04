Charges officially dropped against Arthur Porter, two years after his death

MONTREAL — Criminal charges against the man accused of committing what Quebec authorities described as the biggest corruption fraud in Canada's history have officially been abandoned, two years after his death.

Crown prosecutor Nathalie Kleber said today she filed Arthur Porter's death certificate in court after receiving confirmation of its authenticity from authorities in Panama.

Porter died in Panamanian custody in 2015 after being detained in that country at Canada's behest in 2013.

He was 59.

Quebec's anti-corruption unit accused Porter of accepting a $22.5-million bribe in connection with engineering firm SNC-Lavalin winning a $1.3-billion contract to build the McGill University Health Centre superhospital.

Porter was once a highly regarded doctor and served as head of the MUHC as well as on the board of the independent agency that oversaw Canada's spy services.

Quebec's anti-corruption unit said Porter's alleged crimes amounted to the biggest act of fraud corruption in the country's history.

Kleber says it took so long to close the case against Porter because she only recently received confirmation of the death certificate from Panama.