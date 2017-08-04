Leamington, Ont., man charged after posting child porn photo online, police say
LEAMINGTON, Ont. — A man from Leamington, Ont., has been charged for allegedly posting child pornography online.
Police say that an unnamed social media outlet contacted them about a photo, showing child sexual abuse, that had been posted by an unknown user.
Officers raided a home in Leamington on Monday and found two computer systems along with a cell phone with more pictures of child sex abuse.
Police say a 33-year-old man was arrested.
The man faces two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.
He is due to appear in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom on Aug. 31.
