Man charged for robbing Saulte St. Marie store, biting security guard

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — A 36-year-old man has been charged for allegedly robbing a store in Saulte Ste. Marie, then biting a security guard who tried to stop him.

Police say the man walked into a store in Saulte St. Marie on Thursday, grabbed about $230 worth of merchandise, and left without paying.

They say he punched, bit and pulled the hair of a security guard who tried to arrest him.

Other security guards managed to restrain him before police arrived.