Two people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401

PORT HOPE, Ont. — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on Highway 401 near Port Hope, Ont., late Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police say an eastbound tractor-trailer collided with two passengers heading in the same direction at about 10:30 p.m.

Pictures on social media show a large fire and heavy smoke at the scene of the crash about 105 kilometres east of Toronto.

Police have not yet released any information about the people killed, nor on what may have caused the accident.

Northumberland OPP say westbound lanes that were closed due to poor visibility caused by smoke have been re-opened.