Worker on riding lawnmower dies on the job in Drayton Valley, Alberta

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. — Investigators with Occupational Health and Safety are investigating after a man in his 20s died while operating a riding lawnmower.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, the Drayton Valley town employee was operating a riding lawnmower near a pond on the east side of town.

Somehow, the lawnmower ended up in the water.

Since then, OHS has sent investigators to the scene to determine what happened, and to find out if proper safety precautions were in place.

Drayton Valley Mayor Glenn McLean calls it a shock.

Trent Bancarz with Alberta Labour says the investigation could take up to two years to complete.