Crews battling wild fire in southeastern New Brunswick

RIVERVIEW, N.B. — Crews are battling a wild fire in southeastern New Brunswick in the Moncton-area.

A spokesperson for the town of Riverview says the fire is a few kilometres south of the town's limits and apparently started Saturday morning.

Megan Walsh says the blaze does not pose an immediate threat to Riverview, but residents have been advised to stay away from the area to allow for water bombing activity and a nearby trail has been closed.

Walsh says provincial officials are on site and Riverview's fire department is helping.

Officials say the fire is currently out of control.