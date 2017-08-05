Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal fire in Quebec seniors' home

TERREBONNE, Que. — A 44-year-old Quebec man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal seniors' home fire left a 94-year-old woman dead last month.

Quebec provincial police say Alain Landais was arrested at his home in Terrebonne on Thursday and charged on Friday.

He faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

Ninety-four year old Marcelle Magnan died after the fire broke out on July 8 at the Oasis seniors' residence in Terrebonne, just north of Montreal.

Dozens of residents had to be taken out of the facility and over 10 were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police previously said they arrested a man on the day of the fire but released him after questioning.