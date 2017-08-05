Ottawa man, 54, charged with making child porn and sexual interference

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man has been charged with child sex offences and making child pornography.

Ottawa police say the 54-year-old is accused of inviting "neighbourhood children into his home to make movies."

Investigators say the man covertly recorded children changing their clothes.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl while making child porn.

The man is charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, voyeurism and the possession and production of child pornography.