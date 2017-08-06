Montrealers gather outside Olympic Stadium to welcome asylum-seekers from U.S.

MONTREAL — Several hundred people gathered outside Montreal's Olympic Stadium today to show support for the waves of asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States.

Members of the group stood on a hill outside the entrance, waving signs and chanting messages of welcome.

Several in the crowd said they had come to Canada as immigrants themselves and wanted to show their support for the newcomers.

The Olympic Stadium is being used as a temporary shelter after the number of refugee-claimants has more than tripled in recent weeks.

The city of Montreal says between 250 and 300 people are now crossing the Canada-United States border every day.