Firefighters rescue two groups at Hamilton-area waterfalls

Hamilton firefighters were called out to perform two rescues near waterfalls on Monday afternoon, including one that involved 10 people and three dogs.

The large group became stranded at Albion Falls at about 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say they were unable to return to the top because of rain that had made the trails very slippery and impassible.

Ropes were used to haul the 10 people and the dogs to the top. There were no reported injuries.

In the other rescue about a half-hour earlier, a family was stranded on rocks at the Lower Chedoke Falls as fast-moving water swirled around them.