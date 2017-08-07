Man stabbed following workplace altercation at Montreal convenience store

MONTREAL — A stabbing at a convenience store in the city's north end was sparked by an argument between co-workers, Montreal police said Monday.

Officers found a 28-year-old man stabbed in the back on Sunday evening in the city's Montreal North borough.

A 39-year-old man, a clerk at the store, was arrested.

Police had originally thought the incident was an armed robbery gone awry, but Const. Benoit Boisselle said investigators have determined that both men were store employees.

"The victim in this file is the delivery guy from the (store)," Boisselle said. "So the suspect and the victim know each other."