Canadian delegation sent to North Korea to discuss imprisoned pastor

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of — Staff from the Prime Minister's Office is in Pyongyang, North Korea, to discuss the case of imprisoned Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim.

Lim, a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church of Mississauga, Ont., was sentenced by a North Korean court to life in prison at hard labour for what it called crimes against the state.

Among other things, he was charged with harming the dignity of North Korea's supreme leader and trying to use religion to destroy the country's system.

A spokesman for the PMO says Lim's health and well-being is of utmost importance as the Canadian government continues to engage on the case.