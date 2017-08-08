Former military cadet instructor charged with sexual assault in 2001 incident

OTTAWA — A Canadian Forces officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident during a cadet training course in 2001.

The charge relates to a reported sexual assault involving two members of the cadet instructors cadre, a group which trains and supervises cadets, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The accused, Maj. Trent Krajaefski, currently a member of the regular Forces, was a member of the instructors cadre at the time.

Krajaefski is currently a member of Canadian Joint Operations Command Headquarters in Ottawa.